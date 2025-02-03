Sask. reacts to 30-day pause on potential U.S. tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe says the 30-day pause on potential U.S. tariffs, announced on Monday is welcome news.

“This is a temporary pause, and we need to continue leveraging our relationships as we work to find a more permanent solution,” Moe said in a statement to Global News.

“I would encourage the federal government to move quickly on their border security commitments to demonstrate real action in this 30-day window.

“I will be reiterating the message that Saskatchewan’s exports are crucial to North American food and energy security in Washington next week.”

Opposition leader Carla Beck also issued a statement on the heels of Monday’s tariff reprieve.

“No one wins in a trade war,” Beck said. “This pause in the implementation of tariffs is very welcome and we continue to advocate for our continued economic and security partnership with the United States. Our nations have always been stronger together.”

“What we’ve seen from the people of Saskatchewan and Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast is that we are ready to work with our neighbours to the south to ensure the prosperity of those on both sides of the border. But we will not sit down or roll over to threats to Canadian livelihoods and sovereignty.

Over the next 30 days, we’ll continue to work with partners and leaders on both sides of the border to ensure that we are telling the story of our mutual success when we work together.”

For business owners, it is a nerve-wracking time but the potential relief is welcomed.

Specialty shops like the Funky Gifter in Regina, who import groceries like soda, snacks and even coffee from the U.S., say the effects of potential incoming tariffs are concerning.

“For us the 30 day breather is a sigh of relief,” said owner Bruce Kozak. “However, we’re not holding our breath because with the American government, anything could change at any time.”

Kozak is no stranger to driving south of the boarder to pick up his products. He makes the trip upwards of three times a week, including on Monday to South Dakota. He said picking up product is very important before any potential tariffs take effect.

“It’s absolutely a cost saver,” Kozak said about driving himself for the products. “We’ll be bringing back as much as we can over the next 30 days, just to be sure we’re prepared. We’ve already got a pricing structure that we’re going to be implementing starting tomorrow (Tuesday).”

While the store sells American products, Kozak said they are still an independent Canadian store navigating the exchange rate, fuel costs and inflating prices.

Saskatchewan exported $26 billion of goods to the U.S. in 2023, with potash and oil among its major exports.

The province is the world’s largest producer of potash, which is used in fertilizers to grow crops. Moe said the U.S. receives 90 per cent of the product from Canada.