SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Unclear what trades Raps will make before deadline

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2025 3:42 pm
4 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – What a difference a year makes.

Twelve months ago the Toronto Raptors were leaning into a roster overhaul, swinging several deals to reset the franchise ahead of the 2024 trade deadline. Before play began this season, team president Masai Ujiri declared that the rebuild would continue but with the NBA trade deadline coming up on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, it’s unclear if the Raptors will be sellers, buyers, or standing pat.

“I wasn’t focused on it last year. I’m not focused on it this year,” said centre Jakob Poeltl. “We’re a team that’s in transition somewhat. We were last year. We still are now, so there are going to be possibilities for trades.

“But I’m not focused on it, so I’m just going to worry about the game.”

Poeltl has experience with trades, having been shipped from Toronto to the San Antonio Spurs in July 2018, and then being returned to the Raptors a day before the 2023 deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

“The future plans, it’s not really my job to worry about,” Poeltl said on Monday afternoon after practice at Toronto’s OVO Athletic Centre. “I’ll let the front office deal with that stuff.”

Blockbuster moves are already happening, with MVP candidate Luka Doncic heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade that sends all-star centre Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake'
Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake

A three-team deal on Sunday also saw point guard Da’Aaron Fox end up in San Antonio and shooting guard Zach LaVine moved to the Sacramento Kings in a swap involving the Chicago Bulls with seven players and seven draft picks moved.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Last year, RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., was traded to his hometown team in a deal that signalled the start of Toronto’s rebuilding process as the Raptors ultimately made four deals, two of them on the actual deadline, to kick-start their roster reset.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s been some crazy, crazy trades going on during this whole thing,” said Barrett. “So this time of the year is always interesting.

“Everybody’s on their phone to see what’s happening.”

The Raptors (16-33) are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, having won eight of their past 10 games. Only three other teams — the Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies and Lakers — can match that record in the same span.

Those wins have moved Toronto up to 12th in the Eastern Conference standings ahead of Monday night’s games, 3 1/2 games back of the 11th-place Philadelphia 76ers and 4 1/2 games back of the Bulls, who hold the final play-in berth.

“You’re gonna think I’m crazy, but I do not look into standings at all,” said head coach Darko Rajakovic. “I really don’t know where we’re at. I don’t know if we’re in reach or not in reach (of a play-in spot).”

Perhaps most significantly, the Raptors are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the fifth-worst record in the NBA. Both Toronto and the Nets currently have a 39.9 per cent chance of drawing into a top-four pick in the NBA draft lottery.

Trending Now

They also have a 9.75 per cent chance of getting the first overall pick, where highly touted Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg is expected to be taken.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, as Toronto thrives, Philadelphia, Chicago, Brooklyn, ninth-place Atlanta, and eighth-place Orlando continue to struggle. None have winning records over their past 10 games, and Atlanta is stuck in an eight-game skid.

“We’re playing well right now, like that’s obviously the kind of growth that we wanted to see from the beginning of the season,” said Poeltl. “We actually are a little bit more stable when it comes to injuries and stuff like that.”

Barrett said he was just staying in the present when asked if he was looking forward to the trade deadline passing.

“I’m excited for today. Be where you are,” said Barrett. “I’m here in this moment right now. I’m happy right now.”

INJURY UPDATE — Rookie guard Jamal Shead was practised after missing Sunday’s 115-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers due to illness. Point guard Davion Mitchell also practised but Rajakovic said it wasn’t clear if he would be available to play when Toronto hosts the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Veteran forwards Bruce Brown (nose) and Chris Boucher (illness) of Montreal also didn’t practice.

Barrett said that the back of his head was sore after hitting it on the hard court at Scotiabank Arena in the win over the Clippers but he would be good to go against the Knicks.

Story continues below advertisement

“I gotta go fix the floor over there,” he joked. “There’s probably a crack or something.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices