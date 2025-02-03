Musical ‘Soul in the City’ explores Edmonton’s Black history

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a look at how Black Edmontonians first came to the city and how the community has changed over time.

That history is what Darren W. Jordan, director of the musical, Soul in the City, wants to share with the public.

“It basically chronicles the story of how Black people actually ended up in Edmonton,” Jordan said.

The musical combines song, poetry and short act plays to examine the history of the arrival of Black Edmontonians in the early 1900s.

“A lot of Black people ended up in Alberta … because there was an invitation from Alberta for people to come up and homestead,” Jordan said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“A lot of people were leaving the troubles and stresses they were having in middle America, Oklahoma, places like that, trying to escape Jim Crow laws.”

Story continues below advertisement

It also includes newer influences from those still arriving in Edmonton.

“It’s people from the Caribbean, from Europe, the continent of Africa and all over the world that have come and found this city to be home,” Jordan said.

“It’s such a rich mixture right now.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's such a rich mixture right now."

That production includes vocalist Riwo Egor, who moved from Nigeria to Edmonton about a decade ago.

She says Soul in the City is more than a musical. It’s also an educational experience for her.

“Being here and learning what the history is and what it means to a lot of Black Canadians, it’s been really eye-opening,” Egor said.

It’s this history that performers hope people will explore this Black History Month.

“It’s good to be aware of some of the great things Black people are doing in the city, country, world and we get to celebrate it,” said vocalist Nigel Williams.

The City of Edmonton has a list of Black History Month events on its website.

They include a gospel concert, film screenings and art shows.