Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec officials move forward on plan to respond to punishing U.S. tariffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2025 2:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec business community bracing themselves for Trump’s tariffs'
Quebec business community bracing themselves for Trump’s tariffs
RELATED - Quebec business community bracing themselves for Trump's tariffs – Jan 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

UPDATE AS OF FEB. 3, 2025 AT 4:59 P.M. EASTERN: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the U.S. tariffs on Canada will be “paused” for 30 days. Read more about the announcement here.

Quebec Premier François Legault is meeting with several of the province’s financial heavyweights Monday as his administration readies its response to the tariffs set to be imposed by United States President Donald Trump.

Legault and some of his ministers are speaking with CEOs from a pair of banks as well as the heads of the province’s pension fund manager, investment arm and electric utility.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The meetings comes after Economy Minister Christine Fréchette told Radio-Canada the province is planning to impose a 25 per cent penalty on American companies attempting to bid on Quebec government contracts, matching the 25 per cent tariff the U.S. says it’s imposing on most Canadian goods starting Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

She said in the radio interview that the penalty Quebec is planning to impose would make it all but impossible for American companies to be selected because it would increase their bids by 25 per cent.

The Quebec government previously confirmed that the province’s liquor board will stop selling American products as of Tuesday and won’t supply them to bars or restaurants.

Trending Now

Montreal’s mayor confirmed today that the city is preparing its own response to the tariffs, including potentially imposing its own 25 per cent penalty on American suppliers who bid on municipal contracts.

Click to play video: 'Premiers pitch strategies to tackle Trump’s tariff threat'
Premiers pitch strategies to tackle Trump’s tariff threat
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices