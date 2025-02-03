Menu

Canada

Worker dead after falling from ladder placed against billboard in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2025 12:01 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Toronto police say a worker has died after he fell this morning from a ladder while working on a billboard in the city’s west end.

Police say officers, paramedics and firefighters responded to the area of Bathurst and Dupont streets shortly before 9 a.m.

They say a male was working on a billboard and he fell from the ladder.

Police say paramedics were trying to help the worker.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

