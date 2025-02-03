Vancouver hockey fans boo U.S. national anthem following Trump tariffs

See more sharing options

Vancouver Canucks hockey fans showed their disapproval of the United States by booing its national anthem at Rogers Arena on Sunday night.

The booing continued through most of the Star-Spangled Banner but it changed to rowdy cheers for the Canadian anthem.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canadian goods came into effect on Saturday.

Canada then hit back with a lengthy list of counter-tariffs of its own.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the measures — $155 billion worth — Saturday, in response to Trump’s executive order imposing tariffs on Canadian (and Mexican) goods.