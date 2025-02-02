Menu

Weather

10 to 20 centimetres of snow to hit Metro Vancouver as arctic air invades region

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2025 11:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver under snowfall warning with temperatures set to continue to drop'
Metro Vancouver under snowfall warning with temperatures set to continue to drop
Whether you saw snow today really depended on where you were and when you got there. A snowfall warning remains in effect for Metro Vancouver through Monday morning, with between 10 and 20 centimetres expected by the time the precipitation moves on. Along with arctic outflow conditions sending temperatures plunging. Taya Fast reports.
British Columbians need to get their winter jackets and shovels ready as a snowfall warning is in effect for the Lower Mainland in B.C.

Environment Canada says about 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall will hit Metro Vancouver until Monday morning after arctic air invades the region.

A special weather statement is also in effect for B.C.’s South Coast, saying a wintry mix of weather conditions is set to hit the region over the next several days.

It says snowfall amounts are uncertain at this time but accumulating snow is likely seen in many areas today.

Drivers need to plan ahead for deteriorating travel conditions since visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

It says temperatures will drop between five to eight degrees Celsius below seasonal next week and strong outflow winds will lead to cold wind chills.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 31'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 31
© 2025 The Canadian Press

