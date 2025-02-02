‘It’s a mess’: child among the injured in Highway 2 crash near Airdrie, Alta.

A child is among several people who were injured in a crash along Highway 2 near Airdrie on Saturday afternoon.
According to paramedics, the crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. and involved around 15 vehicles, including trucks, cars and semis.
“Paramedics ultimately identified five adults that required hospital or urgent care transport, all in non-life-threatening condition, and one child who was also taken to the Alberta Children’s hospital, again in non-life-threatening condition,” said Stuart Brideaux with Calgary EMS.
In a release, RCMP said the “roadways are icy, and visibility is very poor, with white-out conditions.”
It also reported that the crash caused a standstill between Highway 564 and Balzac.
Tracey Knutson and her kids were among the cars involved in the crash.
“It’s a mess, it’s scary,” she said. “There were cars everywhere and yeah, it’s a mess for sure.”
Get breaking National news
Knutson told Global News that they were on their way to Chestermere for her son’s hockey game when they hit white-out conditions. Then, suddenly, she saw brake lights. “I slowed down, pumped my brakes. I didn’t want to hit the car in front of me.”
She added, “I moved over so I wouldn’t rear end them and then a car behind me hit me and I hit the guard rail. And then another vehicle hit my other side of my vehicle and then pushed me farther. I think we got hit four more times after that.”
Knutson’s vehicle – a Nissan Armada – sustained major damage to both the front and rear.
“I’m thinking my vehicle’s gonna be written off,” she said.
Comments