‘It’s a mess’: child among the injured in Highway 2 crash near Airdrie, Alta.

A child is among several people who were injured in a crash along Highway 2 near Airdrie on Saturday afternoon.

According to paramedics, the crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. and involved around 15 vehicles, including trucks, cars and semis.

“Paramedics ultimately identified five adults that required hospital or urgent care transport, all in non-life-threatening condition, and one child who was also taken to the Alberta Children’s hospital, again in non-life-threatening condition,” said Stuart Brideaux with Calgary EMS.

In a release, RCMP said the “roadways are icy, and visibility is very poor, with white-out conditions.”

It also reported that the crash caused a standstill between Highway 564 and Balzac.

View image in full screen Tracey Knutson sits in her Nissan Armada after it was involved in a crash on Highway 2. Craig Momney / Global News

Tracey Knutson and her kids were among the cars involved in the crash.

“It’s a mess, it’s scary,” she said. “There were cars everywhere and yeah, it’s a mess for sure.”

Knutson told Global News that they were on their way to Chestermere for her son’s hockey game when they hit white-out conditions. Then, suddenly, she saw brake lights. “I slowed down, pumped my brakes. I didn’t want to hit the car in front of me.”

She added, “I moved over so I wouldn’t rear end them and then a car behind me hit me and I hit the guard rail. And then another vehicle hit my other side of my vehicle and then pushed me farther. I think we got hit four more times after that.”

Knutson’s vehicle – a Nissan Armada – sustained major damage to both the front and rear.

“I’m thinking my vehicle’s gonna be written off,” she said.