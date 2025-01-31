Manitoba law that restricts protests near abortion clinics comes into effect

Send this page to someone via email

A new Manitoba law restricting protests near clinics and hospitals where abortions are performed is to take effect Saturday.

The NDP government introduced a bill last year that creates buffer zones of between 50 and 150 metres around such health facilities, as well as the homes of abortion providers.

Inside those zones, people are not allowed to block access, attempt to dissuade people from getting an abortion or harass or intimidate individuals.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine has said some people entering hospitals and clinics over the years have been blocked, accosted or photographed by anti-abortion protesters.

Anti-abortion groups have disputed this, saying their actions have been peaceful and have not disturbed anyone.

Fontaine says Manitobans have the right to safe and accessible health care, including access to abortion services.

Story continues below advertisement

“Whether you’re accessing reproductive care, recovering from a procedure or providing critical health care to Manitobans, this new legislation will make sure your safety and privacy is protected,” Fontaine said in a release Friday.

The province says other facilities that provide surgical or medical abortion services, such as hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices, have the option of requesting a buffer zone.

The law also supports access to abortion by protecting physicians and pharmacists who provide non-surgical options for early abortion.

Other provinces, including British Columbia, have similar provincial legislation.