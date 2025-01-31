Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Manitoba law that restricts protests near abortion clinics comes into effect

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2025 10:08 pm
1 min read
<p>Protesters for abortion are separated from protesters against abortion as the two groups demonstrate on the front lawn of Parliament, in Ottawa, Thursday, May 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld</p>. View image in full screen
<p>Protesters for abortion are separated from protesters against abortion as the two groups demonstrate on the front lawn of Parliament, in Ottawa, Thursday, May 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld</p>. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new Manitoba law restricting protests near clinics and hospitals where abortions are performed is to take effect Saturday.

The NDP government introduced a bill last year that creates buffer zones of between 50 and 150 metres around such health facilities, as well as the homes of abortion providers.

Inside those zones, people are not allowed to block access, attempt to dissuade people from getting an abortion or harass or intimidate individuals.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine has said some people entering hospitals and clinics over the years have been blocked, accosted or photographed by anti-abortion protesters.

Anti-abortion groups have disputed this, saying their actions have been peaceful and have not disturbed anyone.

Fontaine says Manitobans have the right to safe and accessible health care, including access to abortion services.

Story continues below advertisement

“Whether you’re accessing reproductive care, recovering from a procedure or providing critical health care to Manitobans, this new legislation will make sure your safety and privacy is protected,” Fontaine said in a release Friday.

Trending Now

The province says other facilities that provide surgical or medical abortion services, such as hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices, have the option of requesting a buffer zone.

The law also supports access to abortion by protecting physicians and pharmacists who provide non-surgical options for early abortion.

Other provinces, including British Columbia, have similar provincial legislation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices