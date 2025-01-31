Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former NFLer James Vaughters

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence should have quite the one-two punch coming off the edges next season.

The Blue Bombers signed veteran pass rusher James Vaughters on Friday to complement Willie Jefferson on the other end.

Vaughters agreed to a one-year contract after the defensive end was recently cut loose by the Calgary Stampeders. The 31-year-old was with the Stamps the last two seasons before being released earlier in the week.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Vaughters appeared in all 18 regular season games in 2024 where he had five sacks, two forced fumbles and 32 tackles. A season-ending arm injury limited him to only six games in 2023, but he still recorded five sacks.

Vaughters also played for the Stamps from 2017 to 2018. He appeared in 17 games with the NFL’s Chicago Bears over two seasons in 2019 and 2020. He also played another 10 NFL games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

In 27 career NFL games, he was credited with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and 22 tackles. He also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and San Diego Chargers.

Jefferson has already re-signed with the Bombers for 2025, but defensive ends Celestin Haba and TyJuan Garbutt are both pending free agents.

Free agency begins on Feb. 11.