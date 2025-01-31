‘Chaos and confusion’: B.C. bracing for Donald Trump’s expected tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby said it has been a morning of “chaos and confusion trying to understand what is happening at the White House – the chaos there, the conflicting messages just this morning.”

Eby held a brief press conference on Friday afternoon on the eve of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods going into effect on Saturday.

“It’s hard to make sense of exactly what is going on with our, to date, closest friend and trading partner,” Eby said.

“But what I can say for British Columbians is that, we are prepared. We are working closely, with business community, with workers, with community leaders, with First Nations leaders.”

Eby said he does not understand why Trump would increase costs for Americans who may already be struggling with the cost of living.

“They’re already struggling with the price at the pump,” he said. “In terms of the electricity that Canada sells down to Americans. In terms of the groceries that we send, Canadian wheat (that makes) making American pasta, Canadian fruits and vegetables crossing the border into American grocery stores.

“The price of all those things are going to go up for Americans.”

The White House said a Friday report that Trump was delaying new tariffs on Canada and Mexico by a month is “false,” and said the tariffs are still set to go ahead starting Saturday.

“I was just with the president in the Oval Office, and I can confirm that tomorrow, the Feb. 1 deadline that President Trump put into place in a statement several weeks ago, continues,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Friday.

“The president will be implementing tomorrow a 25 per cent tariff on Mexico and 25 per cent tariffs on Canada, and a 10 per cent tariff on China.”

Earlier this week, the B.C. government announced it is forming a new cabinet committee to act as a “day-to-day war room” that responds to proposed U.S. tariffs.

In a Wednesday media release, Eby announced Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister Ravi Kahlon will head the committee, tasked with co-ordinating a “whole of government” tariff response.

“I can assure you that we are ready for the fight,” Eby said.

“We will not roll over. We will stand up for British Columbians and for Canadians. And, we will be part of a national effort to ensure that unprecedented action that will harm families on both sides of the border does not go unanswered.”

This story will be updated following Eby’s availability on Friday afternoon.