Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snow falling on B.C. highways, drivers urged to be cautious as wintry weather arrives

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 31, 2025 2:06 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Artic air will bring wintry weather to B.C.’s South Coast'
Artic air will bring wintry weather to B.C.’s South Coast
Chief meteorologist Mark Madryga has the latest on the wintry weather expected to bring snow showers, possible snow and wind over the weekend.
Drive BC is warning drivers to be careful travelling around the province as snow has started falling on highways and at higher elevations.

Snow is falling heavily in the Sea to Sky region near Whistler and drivers should expect delays due to winter driving conditions.

Drive BC is warning that vehicles should be equipped with proper tires and drivers should travel with emergency kits.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Sea to Sky region (Squamish to Whistler) with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected through Friday night.

Snow is also falling on the Coquihalla Highway and many areas of the Southern Interior.

Drive BC webcams from the northern region of the province show heavy snow as well.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Get daily National news

“Freezing levels will drop to roughly 300 metres Thursday night so higher elevations of the South Coast could see two to five centimetres of snow on the ground early Friday morning. However, this snow will quickly change to rain Friday morning as temperatures warm up,” Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said on Thursday.

A rainfall warning is in effect for northern sections of Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley, with close to 50 millimetres of rain forecast through Friday.

“The rain will ease Friday afternoon bringing some breaks of blue sky to the South Coast and the precipitation will remain light on Saturday with just a 40 per cent chance of showers or flurries,” Gordon added.

However, Friday night and through the weekend, temperatures will fall as cold Arctic air begins to invade the region and mix with the Pacific moisture, according to Environment Canada.

While amounts of snow remain uncertain, accumulating snow is likely in many areas on the weekend.

Gordon said there is a higher chance of snowfall accumulations in the Lower Mainland on Sunday, in the morning and again at night into Monday morning.

Click to play video: 'Funding to support B.C.’s fruit growers in extreme weather'
Funding to support B.C.’s fruit growers in extreme weather

Meanwhile, Avalanche Canada is warning anyone planning to head into British Columbia’s backcountry that incoming winter weather is expected to bring a “major increase in avalanche danger.”

The forecaster says the past three weeks of dry conditions have formed layers that won’t bond with new snow, so as amounts accumulate, it expects “large and dangerous avalanches to be triggered, both naturally and by humans.”

-with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

