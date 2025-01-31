Teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder in stabbing death of 16-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

One of four teens charged in the stabbing death of Ahmad Al Marrach, 16, in Halifax last year has pled guilty to second-degree murder.

The boy, who was 14 at the time of the crime, changed his plea in court Friday. The Crown has agreed not to sentence him as an adult.

Al Marrach was a Grade 10 student, who arrived in Canada with his family in 2016 after escaping the war in Syria. He was found badly injured by police in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, and he died later in hospital.

2:01 Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax

The trial for a 17-year-old boy, who is also charged with second-degree murder, started Jan. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Two other accused — a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy — pled guilty to manslaughter in October, having admitted they knew they would be taking part in a group assault that could cause serious bodily harm.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In separate agreed statements of fact, each of the accused said they did not take part in the stabbing.

Sentencing is ongoing in that case.

— with files from Global News’ Ella MacDonald and Mitchell Bailey, and The Canadian Press