Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder in stabbing death of 16-year-old

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 31, 2025 10:59 am
1 min read
Ahmad Maher Al Marrach was stabbed in a parking garage near the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, 2024. View image in full screen
Ahmad Maher Al Marrach was stabbed in a parking garage near the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One of four teens charged in the stabbing death of Ahmad Al Marrach, 16, in Halifax last year has pled guilty to second-degree murder.

The boy, who was 14 at the time of the crime, changed his plea in court Friday. The Crown has agreed not to sentence him as an adult.

Al Marrach was a Grade 10 student, who arrived in Canada with his family in 2016 after escaping the war in Syria. He was found badly injured by police in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, and he died later in hospital.

Click to play video: 'Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax'
Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax
Trending Now

The trial for a 17-year-old boy, who is also charged with second-degree murder, started Jan. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Two other accused — a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy — pled guilty to manslaughter in October, having admitted they knew they would be taking part in a group assault that could cause serious bodily harm.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In separate agreed statements of fact, each of the accused said they did not take part in the stabbing.

Sentencing is ongoing in that case.

— with files from Global News’ Ella MacDonald and Mitchell Bailey, and The Canadian Press 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices