RCMP deploys helicopters to patrol Canada-U.S. border amid tariff threats

RCMP in Quebec today showed off a Black Hawk helicopter added to their fleet to beef up security at the United States border.

The display in St-Antoine-Abbé, Que., comes as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on Canadian exports for what he has called Canada’s failure to curb the illegal flow of people and drugs across the border.

Nationally, the Mounties have chartered two Black Hawks to add to their existing fleet of nine smaller helicopters.

View image in full screen Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers prepare for a flight in a new Black Hawk helicopter to be used for border patrol in St-Antoine-Abbe, Que. on Thursday, Jan.30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Sgt. Charles Poirier says the new choppers will help the police force to cover a vast border area and intervene much more quickly if there is a spike in border crossings.

However, Poirier says he wants to reassure Quebecers living near the border as well as the U.S. administration that the situation is currently under control and there is no migration “crisis.”

Since Trump’s election victory, Ottawa has pledged $1.3 billion to increase border security, including 60 new drones in the air along the border and more surveillance towers.