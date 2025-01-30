Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Roger Bilodeau, convicted of manslaughter in deaths of Métis hunters, denied full parole

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2025 4:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Roger Bilodeau scheduled for full parole hearing ahead of parole eligibility'
Roger Bilodeau scheduled for full parole hearing ahead of parole eligibility
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Alberta father convicted of manslaughter for aiding his son in the 2020 killings of two Métis hunters has been denied full parole.

A trial heard that in March 2020,  and his son Anthony confronted Maurice Cardinal and Jacob Sansom, shot them and left them on the side of the road near Glendon, Alta.

Anthony Bilodeau was convicted of second-degree murder and manslaughter, while his father was convicted of manslaughter.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Parole Board of Canada says the elder Bilodeau showed a “profound lack of judgment” on the day of the killings and made poor decisions based on unfounded assumptions.

The board says he has shown good behaviour while on day parole, but to grant him full parole as he requested would be premature.

Bilodeau is to appear before the Supreme Court of Canada in February for an appeal hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Upon considering all available and relevant information, the board is satisfied that your release on day parole will not present an undue risk to society and that such release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into the community,” the board said in a decision released Thursday.

Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices