Roger Bilodeau, convicted of manslaughter in deaths of Métis hunters, denied full parole

An Alberta father convicted of manslaughter for aiding his son in the 2020 killings of two Métis hunters has been denied full parole.

A trial heard that in March 2020, and his son Anthony confronted Maurice Cardinal and Jacob Sansom, shot them and left them on the side of the road near Glendon, Alta.

Anthony Bilodeau was convicted of second-degree murder and manslaughter, while his father was convicted of manslaughter.

The Parole Board of Canada says the elder Bilodeau showed a “profound lack of judgment” on the day of the killings and made poor decisions based on unfounded assumptions.

The board says he has shown good behaviour while on day parole, but to grant him full parole as he requested would be premature.

Bilodeau is to appear before the Supreme Court of Canada in February for an appeal hearing.

“Upon considering all available and relevant information, the board is satisfied that your release on day parole will not present an undue risk to society and that such release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into the community,” the board said in a decision released Thursday.