Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former B.C. auditor general for municipalities weighs in on Metro Vancouver spending

By Simon Little & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted January 31, 2025 3:02 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Former B.C. auditor general speaks out about Metro Vancouver controversy'
Former B.C. auditor general speaks out about Metro Vancouver controversy
The former B.C. auditor general for local governments, whose office was shut down by the NDP government, is speaking out about the spending controversies surrounding Metro Vancouver and municipal officials. Aaron McArthur reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia’s former auditor general for local governments, whose office was disbanded by the BC NDP government, says recent controversy around spending at Metro Vancouver shows the value his office brought to the province.

Gordon Ruth’s comments come amid controversy over the ballooning costs of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant and Global News reporting on Metro Vancouver travel and event spending, along with politician pay for serving on the regional district’s boards.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver mayor pulls out of Metro Vancouver meetings over ‘broken’ governance'
Vancouver mayor pulls out of Metro Vancouver meetings over ‘broken’ governance

“You look at some of the challenges around the Metro Vancouver wastewater treatment plant, you look at some of the challenges (Global News has) raised, those are all things that could fall within the mandate of an auditor general in local government,” Ruth told Global News on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Part of the whole thing of having an auditor general review of the North Shore treatment plant is trying to rebuild trust. That’s not the point of the audit, but it will accomplish that … it would answer a lot of the questions.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Office of the Auditor General of Local Governments was created in 2012 by the former BC Liberal Government, with the aim of finding cost savings and efficiencies at the municipal level.

In 2017, the NDP campaigned on eliminating the office after controversy when the first auditor general filed just three reports in three years.

Click to play video: 'A tour of Metro Vancouver’s controversial wastewater treatment plant'
A tour of Metro Vancouver’s controversial wastewater treatment plant

After taking power, the NDP government reversed that decision when a 2019 survey found a majority of audited governments felt they had benefited from the auditor’s work.

The government reversed course in 2020, amid friction with the Union of B.C. Municipalites.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Ruth told Global News he has written to the provincial government with suggestions on how to improve the oversight of municipal governments.

Among his suggestions is expanding the scope of B.C.’s existing provincial auditor general’s mandate to include municipalities.

“They’ve got staff, they’ve got experience. Their office was probably at least 10 times the size of the Auditor General for Local Governments Office.”

“Plus in a large office you have the ability to do perhaps a bit more of an agile approach.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Plus in a large office you have the ability to do perhaps a bit more of an agile approach."

The province appears to be taking a wait-and-see approach, responding to Ruth with a letter saying current policies provide adequate oversight.

“There have been no calls by local governments through the Union of BC Municipalities to add tools, include them in the purview of the Office of the Auditor General or re-establish an Auditor General for Local Governments,” the response from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs said.

In a statement to Global News the ministry said that elected officials are accountable to their constituents and are expected to be transparent.

“When circumstances require it, local governments and regional districts can retain independent auditing services on their own to review the implementation of specific projects and financial practices,” the ministry said.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we are not considering adding an additional oversight body, the Ministry will continue to work with local governments to improve financial transparency and accountability.”

Metro Vancouver, meanwhile, has promised an internal review of its governance.

The regional district has also pledged an independent review of cost overruns at the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices