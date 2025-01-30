Saskatchewan report calls for more services to combat intimate partner violence

A report is calling for more education about intimate partner violence in Saskatchewan, including making healthy relationships a mandatory part of the school curriculum.
The Domestic Violence Death Review is the second report of its kind from the Saskatchewan government since 2016, and it reviewed 31 deaths that occurred between 2015 and 2020.
The report says many victims reached out for support before their deaths but faced barriers in receiving adequate help.
It also says the rate was higher in rural areas than in urban ones, and Indigenous people were overrepresented, making up 57 per cent of adult victims.
The report recommends teaching kids about healthy relationships in school and seeking longer sentences for repeat offenders.
It also calls for specialized courts in rural and remote locations, as well as better cellular and internet services.
