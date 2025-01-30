Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta government rolling out new child-care funding formula to make $15-per-day the flat rate

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2025 2:06 pm
1 min read
Alberta's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. View image in full screen
Alberta's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s government is introducing a new child-care funding formula in an effort to make $15-a-day the flat rate for children kindergarten age or younger.

Jobs, Economy and Trade Minister Matt Jones says although the average hit $15 a day in January, costs vary depending on the provider and where in the province they operate.

Starting April 1, he says about 85 per cent of providers will see a funding increase of two per cent or more to help deal with inflating costs.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Alberta child-care providers can also now apply online for grants under a new $53-million program to help build, expand or upgrade child-care spaces.

In 2021, the province signed onto the federal government’s $3.8-billion effort to bring average child-care fees in Canada down to $10 per day by 2026.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones says so far the province has created 31,000 new spaces, and it’s tripling its yearly contribution to $720 million from $250 million.

Click to play video: 'UCP table child care bill'
UCP table child care bill
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices