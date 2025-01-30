Alberta government rolling out new child-care funding formula to make $15-per-day the flat rate

Alberta’s government is introducing a new child-care funding formula in an effort to make $15-a-day the flat rate for children kindergarten age or younger.
Jobs, Economy and Trade Minister Matt Jones says although the average hit $15 a day in January, costs vary depending on the provider and where in the province they operate.
Starting April 1, he says about 85 per cent of providers will see a funding increase of two per cent or more to help deal with inflating costs.
Alberta child-care providers can also now apply online for grants under a new $53-million program to help build, expand or upgrade child-care spaces.
In 2021, the province signed onto the federal government’s $3.8-billion effort to bring average child-care fees in Canada down to $10 per day by 2026.
Jones says so far the province has created 31,000 new spaces, and it’s tripling its yearly contribution to $720 million from $250 million.
