Alberta government rolling out new child-care funding formula to make $15-per-day the flat rate

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta’s government is introducing a new child-care funding formula in an effort to make $15-a-day the flat rate for children kindergarten age or younger.

Jobs, Economy and Trade Minister Matt Jones says although the average hit $15 a day in January, costs vary depending on the provider and where in the province they operate.

Starting April 1, he says about 85 per cent of providers will see a funding increase of two per cent or more to help deal with inflating costs.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alberta child-care providers can also now apply online for grants under a new $53-million program to help build, expand or upgrade child-care spaces.

In 2021, the province signed onto the federal government’s $3.8-billion effort to bring average child-care fees in Canada down to $10 per day by 2026.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones says so far the province has created 31,000 new spaces, and it’s tripling its yearly contribution to $720 million from $250 million.