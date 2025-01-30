Saskatoon police warn public of hidden vehicle trackers

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are warning the public to watch out for GPS trackers after discovering several devices planted on vehicles.

In September, a man reported finding two GPS trackers hidden on his vehicle.

Following an investigation, 46-year-old Marty Schira is facing several charges including harassment, mischief, intimidation and fraudulent concealment.

Police have since discovered seven trackers and believe more are out there.

“Originally we laid eight charges and now as of yesterday we laid 29 more charges, so it’s a snowballing effect,” Sgt. Brett Maki with the Saskatoon Police Service said.

Maki said there could be as many as 30 trackers out in the community. He said to check under and around their cars. The trackers found so far have been located on the rear driver’s side fender wrapped in black tape.

“Eventually these trackers are going to lose their energy and they’re going to die, and we’re not going to be able to track them,” Maki said. “There’s just too many of them out there and there are a finite amount of investigators so we can’t get to everybody in time.”

Police advise anyone who finds one on their vehicle to leave it and contact them.

Schira is due in provincial court for a bail hearing on Feb. 5.