Video link
Headline link
Canada

Surrey joins alliance with Canadian border mayors as Trump tariff threat looms

By Amy Judd & Andrea Macpherson Global News
Posted January 30, 2025 6:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian border mayors form alliance as Trump’s tariff threats loom'
Canadian border mayors form alliance as Trump’s tariff threats loom
Surrey's mayor is joining municipal leaders from several other Canadian cities that border the United States to add their voices to preparations for U.S. President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs. As Andrea Macpherson reports, the Border Mayors Alliance hopes to keep municipal perspectives front and centre as the national response to the threats is developed.
The City of Surrey has joined a number of other Canadian cities that border the United States to prepare for U.S. President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said at a press conference on Thursday morning that the Border Mayors Alliance aims to keep municipal perspectives front and centre as the national response to the tariffs is also underway.

The mayor of Windsor, Ont., Drew Dilkens, chairs the alliance and said the group has already begun identifying alternative supply chains to lessen the impact of the tariffs.

“But make no doubt, the impact even as this situation evolves could be quite staggering on our national and local economies,” Dilkens said.

“That’s why Canadian mayors of cities and towns along the Canada-U.S. border are united as the Border Mayors Alliance.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. cabinet committee to tackle U.S. tariff threat'
B.C. cabinet committee to tackle U.S. tariff threat
Locke said border cities would be hit first and hardest by any tariffs.

“Surrey of course faces significant risks,” she said. “Our data revealed over 29 per cent of Surrey businesses have direct ties with the U.S. amounting in roughly 2.8 billion in border commerce annually.”

While Windsor is the automotive capital of Canada, Locke said truckers will feel the impact immediately, and the manufacturing sector will also be hit hard with companies manufacturing everything from aerospace to agriculture.

Right now there are around 20 border mayors in the alliance, which in B.C. includes Nelson and the Township of Langley.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

