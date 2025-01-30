Menu

Crime

Judge set to sentence former priest who pleaded guilty to assaults on Nunavut children

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2025 10:06 am
Eric Dejaeger leaves an Iqaluit courtroom on Jan. 20, 2011. View image in full screen
Eric Dejaeger leaves an Iqaluit courtroom on Jan. 20, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Windeyer
A judge is set to sentence a former Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to indecent assault against seven Inuit children more than four decades ago.

Crown and defence lawyers have jointly recommended a six-year prison sentence for Eric Dejaeger, who is 77.

Court heard the assaults on six girls and one boy took place between 1978 and 1982 in the hamlet of Igloolik, Nvt.

In victim impact statements last week, the five surviving complainants gave harrowing accounts of the abuse and described how it caused addiction, mental-health struggles, poor self-esteem and mistrust.

The youngest victim to speak was four when the abuse started, and others were between six and nine.

Dejaeger was previously convicted of dozens more offences against children and adults in Nunavut and Alberta.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

