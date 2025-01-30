3 people killed in deadly apartment fire outside of Montreal

A fire at a residential building in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, just southwest of Montreal, on Wednesday evening has claimed the lives of three people.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at around 6 p.m. at a building on rue Ellice where they found two women in their 50s and a man in his 70s, all unconscious.
All three people were taken to hospital where they later died.
The cause of the fire is unknown and Surete Du Quebec said it is investigating the fire.
The fatal fire comes the same week another major fire at a Montreal apartment complex saw five people go to hospital with two in serious condition.
