3 people killed in deadly apartment fire outside of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a residential building in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, just southwest of Montreal, on Wednesday evening has claimed the lives of three people.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at around 6 p.m. at a building on rue Ellice where they found two women in their 50s and a man in his 70s, all unconscious.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

All three people were taken to hospital where they later died.

The cause of the fire is unknown and Surete Du Quebec said it is investigating the fire.

The fatal fire comes the same week another major fire at a Montreal apartment complex saw five people go to hospital with two in serious condition.