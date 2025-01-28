5 hospitalized, 2 in serious condition after Montreal apartment complex fire

Send this page to someone via email

At least five people were hospitalized, including one firefighter, and two are in serious condition after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Montreal’s east end on Tuesday morning.

More than 125 firefighters were called at 10 a.m. to control the four-alarm blaze at the intersection of Place d’Antioche and Saint-Zotique Street, in the city’s Anjou borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin told Global emergency services were called to the scene after multiple 911 calls were made.

According to Allaire Morin, the firefighter was transported to hospital for “preventative measures.”

Of the other four, two are in serious condition, and authorities fear for the life of one person.

Officials say the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The whole building has been evacuated and the damage to the structure is significant.

The Red Cross has confirmed it will help to temporarily house a potential 30 families or more that have been displaced by the fire.

The SPVM has taken over the investigation.