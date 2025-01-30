Ontario family ‘traumatized’ after home is targeted twice in one month

An Oakville, Ont. homeowner targeted not once, but twice this month, is sharing his family’s terrifying experience in an effort to caution others to ensure their home is secured against would-be thieves.

“The fact that you live in Canada and the fact that you’re supposedly living in one of the safer cities or safer part of the GTA, it is extremely jarring to have this happen,” said the homeowner, whose identity Global News agreed to protect due to safety concerns.

“We were all asleep 3 a.m., all of a sudden we are woken up. I had a guy standing on my right with a gun on my head, masked hoodie, my wife, the other side. She was like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ there was another guy standing on her side with a gun on her head, and they were just like, ‘Wake up, get up. Don’t do anything stupid. Get up’,” he recalled.

Halton Regional Police confirm in a press release that on Jan. 10 “the masked suspects entered the bedrooms of the sleeping residents and pointed firearms at the victims, demanding valuables and keys to their vehicles. The victims complied with the demands, and a short time later the suspects fled in a dark sedan, and the victim’s Mercedes SUV.”

“For my family it was more traumatizing than anything else. My kids who have never been exposed to that sort of stuff … emotionally, 100%, it did shake us up,” he said.

The suspects can be seen leaving the home on home surveillance video, at which point, the man’s wife called 9-1-1.

“The residents contacted police and HRPS officers quickly located both vehicles eastbound on Dundas Street. The suspects abandoned the stolen Mercedes in the area of Prince Michael Drive in Oakville and fled on foot into a residential area near Kestell Boulevard,” Halton Regional Police added in their press release.

Despite an extensive search, including the K9 unit, the suspects were not located.

The family spent the next few days securing the home, adding extra security measures at both the front and back doors.

Then, one week later, surveillance video shows four suspects attempting to enter the home in the middle of the night.

“They obviously had all our car keys. They knew that there was a Porsche in the garage. And this time there were four guys around. Exactly a week later, 2:30 in the morning, we were waking up to this super loud banging,” said the homeowner.

Video shows one man kicking the door repeatedly and then a second man attempts to push in the door.

“We had a panic button brought in by our alarm company. Immediately my wife jumped up, pressed the panic button. We called 9-1-1. We rushed out of our room for the kids safety to see if everything was okay with them. Went into my older son’s room and we were able to see the front of the house … the alarm had gone off and they were still kicking so it appears that they don’t care if the alarm is going off or not,” he added.

Several minutes later, the four suspects fled the area.

“We feel that obviously these guys are being used because they can get off on bail the very next day and that’s what’s happening. And then they re-offend. And that’s what we’re hearing from the police as well. I mean, they’re equally frustrated because they do what they need to do and then these guys are just out the next day,” he said.

Halton Regional Police Constable Ryan Anderson called this family’s experience ‘completely unacceptable,’ adding home invasions are a top priority, not just in Oakville, but throughout the entire region.

He offered some advice to homeowners, acknowledging thieves are targeting homes based on the vehicles parked outside.

“If you can park your vehicles out of sight, if a garage is an option for you, if you can clean it out and get your vehicles in there we do know that a lot of the homes are selected by the vehicles that thieves are seeing in the driveway or if you can reinforce your points of entry. As we know, they’re getting bolder and bolder and breaking into locked doors so we do encourage people to reinforce those if they have the means or the ability,” said Anderson.

The homeowner and his neighbours have since pooled their resources and hired a private security guard to patrol the area overnight.