Canada

‘We’re in’: Premier backs Calgary’s new Green Line plan despite downtown uncertainty

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted January 29, 2025 8:42 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: '‘We’re in’: Premier backs Calgary’s new Green Line plan despite downtown uncertainty'
‘We’re in’: Premier backs Calgary’s new Green Line plan despite downtown uncertainty
WATCH: The provincial government said it is satisfied with Calgary's new plan for the Green Line LRT project, which could see shovels in the ground this year. As Adam MacVicar reports, there remains disappointment in the downtown core.
Calgary city councillors have once again given their seal of approval for the Green Line LRT, greenlighting an updated plan for the project that could see construction begin later this year.

Council’s decision late Tuesday will allow for shovels in the ground on the southeast segment of the Green Line between Shepard and Victoria Park.

It also commits to a two-year functional study on the downtown alignment to examine things like property and safety impacts, validating cost estimates and advancing design.

A map of the Green Line showing the southeast section that could begin construction in 2025, with a two-year functional study planned for the downtown segment. View image in full screen
A map of the Green Line showing the southeast section that could begin construction in 2025, with a two-year functional study planned for the downtown segment. Supplied: City of Calgary

The new Green Line plan follows an ultimatum from the provincial government to pull its $1.53 billion in funding for the project if the city didn’t elevate and shorten the line through the downtown core, instead of a previously planned tunnel through to Eau Claire.

Click to play video: 'Eau Claire’s River Run townhomes demolished to make way for Green Line Project'
Eau Claire’s River Run townhomes demolished to make way for Green Line Project

“We’re in,” Premier Danielle Smith said Wednesday when asked about council’s decision.

“We’re pleased they made the decision to go ahead and allow shovels to get in the ground as soon as this early part of the year,” Smith said. “Then we can continue to work on how we expand the alignment.”

Calgary’s mayor, however, isn’t as optimistic about the new path forward for the project.

Taking questions from reporters on Tuesday, Jyoti Gondek shared concerns  over cost overruns and legal liability would fall completely on the City of Calgary, after the province said it wouldn’t earmark any additional funds to the project.

“The one thing I’m 100 per cent confident in is the province will bully their way through this project,” Gondek said.

“They have become overlords of the Green Line.”

Calgary is the majority funding partner in the $6.2-billion megaproject with a 46-per cent share, followed by the Government of Canada at 27 per cent and the provincial government with a 26-per cent share.

City administration also warned it found an additional $1.2 billion in cost and risks not accounted for in the province’s assessments.

Click to play video: 'Calgary city council approves new Green Line plan'
Calgary city council approves new Green Line plan

“By increasing ridership and expanding access, we are ensuring that taxpayer dollars deliver maximum value while building a stronger, more connected city,” Alberta’s Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen said in a statement.

“This is a win for Calgary, for Alberta, and for the future of public transit in our province.”

The province’s preferred alignment, and subject of the functional study, would see an elevated track above 10 Avenue S.E. that turns north up 2 Street S.W. and terminating at 7 Avenue S.W.

Click to play video: 'Supporting elevated Green Line would be ‘reckless’: Calgary downtown, construction groups'
Supporting elevated Green Line would be ‘reckless’: Calgary downtown, construction groups
Trending Now

John Batas, who runs Michael’s Pizza on 10 Avenue, told Global News he is worried about how his business will be impacted if an LRT travelled above his front door.

“We want no part of it,” Batas said. “At least come and talk to us when you propose something.

“It sounds like the province just arbitrarily said, ‘This is what we’re going to do.'”

Prior to council’s decision, a group of four organizations representing downtown property owners and the city’s construction industry sent a letter to the province outlining concerns over impacts to property values, and the business environment downtown.

Guy Huntingford, with NAIOP Calgary, said the groups are disappointed in council’s decision but remain hopeful a fulsome study could derail plans for an elevated alignment.

“Construction wouldn’t start until 2027 at best,” Huntingford told Global News. “We feel there’s certainly an opportunity there over those next two years to really sit down and take a look at some various options.”

Click to play video: 'Less politicking, more building: Calgarians frustrated over persistent Green Line delays'
Less politicking, more building: Calgarians frustrated over persistent Green Line delays

In Ogden, along the southeast segment of the line, there is some excitement construction could begin later this year.

Preliminary work has been ongoing in the area to make way for tracks and future stations in both Ogden and Lynwood.

“Overall, people are supportive, people would love to be able to take the (LRT) downtown or to the south hospital or to a hockey game,” said Zev Klymochko with the Millican-Ogden Community Association.

“But it’s these delays and cost increases that have soured people on it a little bit.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "But it's these delays and cost increases that have soured people on it a little bit."
City administration will now send an updated business case to the provincial and federal governments by Feb. 14.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

