Economy

BC Hydro cancels planned Super Bowl Sunday outage after businesses complain

By Simon Little & Jennifer Palma Global News
Posted January 29, 2025 9:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Hydro cancels scheduled outage on Super Bowl Sunday'
BC Hydro cancels scheduled outage on Super Bowl Sunday
A scheduled power outage on Super Bowl Sunday at Jam Cafe has been cancelled by BC Hydro. Jennifer Palma reports.
BC Hydro has cancelled a planned power outage for a downtown Vancouver neighbourhood, after businesses complained it was scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday.

Mike Deas-Dawlish, who owns the popular Jam Cafe, said the business was only given a few days notice about the outage, which was scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 9.

“Essentially that’s the day for us, we’re done,” he said.

“We’re looking at a hit of about $15,000 to $17,000 for one day in terms of lost salaries, lost sales, and your fixed costs on the month that don’t go away for that day.”

Click to play video: 'Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show'
Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The brunch spot is located on Beatty Street, home to several other bars and restaurants.

BC Hydro said Wednesday it had pulled the plug on the planned outage, which had been scheduled for maintenance reasons.

“We were made aware that that date was not going to work for a few businesses in the area, obviously because it is Super Bowl Sunday,” spokesperson Mora Scott told Global News.

“Once we were made aware that was the case we cancelled the outage and we are going to look for a time that better works for businesses in the area.”

Click to play video: 'Agreement signed for new wind energy project in B.C.'
Agreement signed for new wind energy project in B.C.
Scott said BC Hydro consults with municipalities and local businesses before scheduling an outage.

In this case, she said the majority of businesses that responded operated Monday to Friday, and had indicated they’d prefer a weekend outage.

“Obviously we are never going to make everybody happy, but we really do our best to try to make it work for as many people as possible,” she said.

Scott added the Crown corporation was now talking with customers to come up with a new time that will work.

Deas-Dawlish said the entire experience was frustrating.

“It’s a planned power outage, it’s not an emergency, so they have the power and capability to move that to another time that is a little bit better for local businesses,” he said.

