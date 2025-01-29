‘A crime scene’: 3 hospital workers hurt by patient at Halifax emergency room

Send this page to someone via email

Three employees at the Halifax Infirmary emergency department were hurt by a patient Wednesday in what Nova Scotia’s health minister is calling a “serious incident.”

Health Minister Michelle Thompson said the department was subject to a “threat,” which has since been contained by Halifax Regional Police.

Thompson told reporters a Code Silver was called in at roughly 1 p.m.

Trevor Desroches, who was asleep in the ER at the time waiting for care, told Global News he heard a commotion.

“Laying there sleeping and then I heard a scream — a woman in the bathroom yelling,” he recalled.

Mishell Laubenthal was also in the ER with her husband, who had been admitted hours earlier.

“We were just in the room there today and all of a sudden a security popped his head and said, ‘Ok you can’t leave, don’t let anyone in unless it’s staff,’ and locked the door,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Karen Oldfield, interim president and CEO of Nova Scotia Health, said the Code Silver was called, and police took the patient into custody.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I am saddened to share that earlier today, three employees at the QEII Emergency and Trauma Centre were injured by a patient in the department,” Oldfield said in a memo shared with Global News.

“While many of our healthcare teams are familiar with the intensity required for providing life-saving care, this incident has left many shaken. We are working closely with Halifax Regional Police as they investigate and working alongside our union partners to continue to provide safe workplaces.”

0:50 3 people hurt by patient in ‘serious incident’ at Halifax emergency room

The health minister and the police did not immediately reveal the condition of the injured staff members or say what type of weapon was involved.

Sandra Mullen, president of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU), confirmed two of its members were among those “seriously injured in a violent workplace incident today.”

Story continues below advertisement

“For years, our members have been warning us that an incident like this could happen, and we have been calling on the employer to take action on their safety concerns about violence and mental health in the workplace,” she wrote in an email while calling on the premier to take safety concerns seriously.

Min. Thompson said police remain on site. The emergency room resumed regular operations on Wednesday evening.

“Halifax Regional Police are there. They have taken someone into custody, but that area now is a crime scene, and we do need to allow them to do their work,” Thompson said.

No further information about the suspect or the victims was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

— with files from Global News’ Heidi Petracek