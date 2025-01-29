Calgary to host 2026 women’s world curling championship at WinSport

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary has been chosen as host city of the 2026 women’s world curling championship.

The event will take place from March 14-22, 2026 at WinSport’s Markin MacPhail Centre, which was also the site of the 2024 Canadian women’s curling championship won by Rachel Homan.

The Markin MacPhail Centre, which opened in 2011 with a seating capacity of around 3,000, has hosted numerous national and international curling events in recent years.

It also served as a curling bubble in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic when the national men’s and mixed doubles championship, world men’s championship and Grand Slam Players’ Championship were held at the facility without spectators in attendance.

“We have every confidence that WinSport once again will be an ideal host,” said Nolan Thiessen, chief executive officer of Curling Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“As one of the first major international curling championships after the Olympics, this event will take on higher visibility and we’re excited about what a world-class city such as Calgary will have in store for the best women’s curling teams on the planet,” added Thiessen.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This will be the third time the women’s world championship has been played in Alberta.

The winner of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, being held in February in Thunder Bay, Ont., will represent Canada at the event.

View image in full screen Canadian skip Kerri Einarson holds the broom for her teammates in a game against Sweden at the women’s world curling championships in Calgary on May 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada has won a leading 18 women’s world titles since 1979; Switzerland is next at 10, followed by Sweden with eight.

The 2024 women’s world championship was played in Sydney, N.S., last March, where Canada’s Rachel Homan won her second world championship gold medal.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s championship tournament will take place from March 10-16 in Uijeongbu, South Korea.

— With files from The Canadian Press.