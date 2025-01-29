Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary to host 2026 women’s world curling championship at WinSport

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 29, 2025 3:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Local curling team to represent Canada on world stage'
Local curling team to represent Canada on world stage
The University of Regina men's curling team is off to Italy to don the Canadian colours, as they strive to bring back the gold medal – Jan 9, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary has been chosen as host city of the 2026 women’s world curling championship.

The event will take place from March 14-22, 2026 at WinSport’s Markin MacPhail Centre, which was also the site of the 2024 Canadian women’s curling championship won by Rachel Homan.

The Markin MacPhail Centre, which opened in 2011 with a seating capacity of around 3,000, has hosted numerous national and international curling events in recent years.

It also served as a curling bubble in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic when the national men’s and mixed doubles championship, world men’s championship and Grand Slam Players’ Championship were held at the facility without spectators in attendance.

“We have every confidence that WinSport once again will be an ideal host,” said Nolan Thiessen, chief executive officer of Curling Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“As one of the first major international curling championships after the Olympics, this event will take on higher visibility and we’re excited about what a world-class city such as Calgary will have in store for the best women’s curling teams on the planet,” added Thiessen.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This will be the third time the women’s world championship has been played in Alberta.

The winner of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, being held in February in Thunder Bay, Ont., will represent Canada at the event.

Canadian skip Kerri Einarson holds the broom for her teammates in a game against Sweden at the Women's World Curling Championships in Calgary on Saturday, May 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Canadian skip Kerri Einarson holds the broom for her teammates in a game against Sweden at the women’s world curling championships in Calgary on May 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada has won a leading 18 women’s world titles since 1979; Switzerland is next at 10, followed by Sweden with eight.

The 2024 women’s world championship was played in Sydney, N.S., last March, where Canada’s Rachel Homan won her second world championship gold medal.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s championship tournament will take place from March 10-16 in Uijeongbu, South Korea.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

 

 

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices