Headline link
Environment

Clear Lake cottagers happy for clarity on zebra mussel battle

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 29, 2025 2:33 pm
1 min read
Cabin owners at Clear Lake say they’re happy they’ll be able to get back on the water this summer after a year-long boat ban due to attempts by Parks Canada to stop the spread of zebra mussels.

Park officials announced Tuesday that it’s no longer feasible to eradicate the invasive species, which have now been found beyond the area that was originally contained.

Kyle Bazylo with the Clear Lake Cabin Association told 680 CJOB many of those who frequent the area had a feeling this news was coming.

“There was some uncertainty coming into this year — a lot of us thought the Parks may still try and stop the zebra mussels, but I think most of us were pretty sure they have spread and can’t be stopped at this point,” Bazylo said.

Officials are trying a new tack, with the goal of reducing the spread of zebra mussels from Clear Lake to other bodies of water. Boats used on the lake, Parks Canada said, will have to stay on the lake.

Bazylo said cottagers were kept in the dark about a lot of decisions Parks Canada was making, but things have improved with the latest directives.

“Going into this year, I think things have changed with them.

“We sat down as the board of the cabin association and asked for a little bit more transparency, a little bit more communication — I guess they realized communication is always better, so it seems to me they’re doing a lot better on their part.”

