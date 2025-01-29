Menu

Money

Nova Scotia says it’s making the ‘biggest increase’ to its minimum wage ever

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 29, 2025 10:08 am
1 min read
The Nova Scotia government says it’s making the “biggest increase” to the minimum wage in the province’s history this year.

Labour minister Nolan Young made the declaration in a news release Wednesday, which revealed the rate will increase $1.30 in 2025 through two hikes on April 1 and Oct. 1.

“Inflation continues to put pressure on families across the province. We need to do what we can to help,” Young said.

“This year we will see the biggest increase in minimum wage ever made in our province. We’re supporting hard-working Nova Scotians while addressing the rising cost of living.”

The minimum wage is updated every year on April 1 based on the consumer price index for the previous year, plus an extra one per cent, the government said, adding the Oct. 1 hike “responds to concerns about the rising cost of living.”

The minimum wage will rise to $15.70 per hour on April 1, and then to $16.50 on Oct. 1.

As a result of these increases, workers earning the general minimum wage and working 37.5 hours per week will see an annual pay raise of up to $2,535, the government added.

Several provinces raised their minimum wage rates late last year. British Columbia has the highest rate of all the Canadian provinces with $17.40 per hour, with Ontario trailing at $17.20. Other provinces that hiked their minimum wage on Sept. 27, 2024 included Saskatchewan ($15), Manitoba ($15.80) and Prince Edward Island ($16).

