Canada ends undocumented access to U.S. cross-border hiking trail

The Canada Border Services Agency announced it is ending undocumented access to an area of the Pacific Crest Trail.

The trail, which is for hiking and horseback-riding, runs across the border between British Columbia and Washington.

While the entire trail is approximately 4,265 km from Mexico to Canada, there is a 13-km extension into Canada that some hikers include in their expedition.

In a statement, the CBSA said it “operates in an evolving environment and continuously evaluates its programs and operations to support a safe and secure border.”

As of Monday, the CBSA said anyone wanting to continue on the trail into Canada must now present themselves to a port of entry.

“This change will facilitate monitoring of compliance of trail users, enhance security at the border, and aligns with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) who does not allow travellers to enter the U.S. from Canada on the trail,” the CBSA said.

The closest ports of entry for hikers and horseback riders are Osyoos and Abbotsford.