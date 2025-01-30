Elections Ontario hiring thousands of poll workers ahead of upcoming vote

Send this page to someone via email

Elections Ontario is ramping up preparations to accommodate the province’s 10.8-million eligible voters this snap election.

The organization told Global News it has plans to hire more than 55,000 workers for the campaign and Feb. 27 vote; the agency is setting up 124 local voting offices and more than 7,000 voting locations across the province.

As part of the hiring effort, Elections Ontario is launching a recruitment campaign this week, inviting Ontarians to apply for various polling station positions.

The agency is looking to hire for 14 different roles, ranging from part-time positions to jobs with longer hours.

Among the key roles are information assistants, who will be responsible for greeting and assisting electors at voting locations, ensuring a smooth experience for voters.

Other roles include tabulator deputy returning officers and advance poll tabulator deputy returning officers who will oversee the vote tabulators, by feeding ballots into the machines and printing the results using Elections Ontario software.

The pay ranges from $20 per hour for information assistants, to $29.50 per hour for area managers and advance poll supervising deputy returning officers. Positions are available for those with or without computer skills.

Interested candidates are encouraged to check out specific job descriptions, qualifications and application details on the Elections Ontario website.

Voters will have multiple ways to cast their ballots, including by mail, at a local election office or in person on election day. Advanced voting will take place between Feb. 20 to 22, and electors can vote at any advance polling station in their district during that time.

Those unable to visit a polling station due to health or mobility issues can also request a home or hospital visit.