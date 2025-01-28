Edmonton Transit Service’s updated tap-to-pay system inches closer to implementation

Send this page to someone via email

While the Edmonton Transit Service’s new electronic fare payment system began rolling out in stages since 2022, testing is currently underway to make the Arc open-payment system a functioning reality for transit users before the end of the year.

When the system’s hardware upgrade is complete, riders will be able to pay fares by tapping their credit or debit cards or by using their digital wallets.

Sarah Feldman, the ETS’ director of transit planning, ridership and revenue, recently told Global News that ETS and its regional partners have been working on replacing Arc fare validators in transit vehicles and facilities since November. The system upgrade is intended to provide enhanced security for when tap-to-pay becomes an option.

Right now, transit users can load money onto their Arc cards by using a credit card, debit card or cash, ether online, by phone, at an Arc vending machine or at an in-person service centre or retail outlet. Riders who do not use transit often can buy 90-minute or 24-hour tickets instead of an Arc card.

Story continues below advertisement

1:27 Edmonton reveals Arc card smart fare transit payment system

Feldman said the Arc system is aimed at offering more convenience and flexibility for Edmontonians who use transit.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Coun. Michael Janz, who represents Ward papastew, told Global News on Tuesday that he believes modernizing how people pay their transit fares is “long overdue.”

“I think having more flexibility in how we pay for transit is really exciting,” he said. “You think when we might be out on the town, you’re trying to figure out where to go but you forgot your bus pass or you don’t have coins — I never carry coins.

“So that fact we can now tap the card, with other options, … it means more people can take those impulse transit trips.”

“In order to ensure the open payment system is safe, secure and reliable, the city is conducting internal and external testing to assess function, usability, compatibility and accessibility, and to help resolve any problems before the technology is used by the wider public,” Feldman said.

Story continues below advertisement

“More information will be shared in the coming months as details about the rollout of the open payment system are finalized.”

Feldman noted that as the payment system has changed over the years, so too has how transit peace officers enforce fare payments as they patrol the transit system.

“They carry scanners that indicate when a card was last scanned. If a card was scanned within the preceding 90 minutes, the fare is valid. If the card hasn’t been scanned in the preceding 90 minutes, it is considered fare evasion and a ticket may be issued.”

–with files from Erik Bay, Global News