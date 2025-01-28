Menu

World

Tourist trampled to death by elephant in South Africa while trying to save kids

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 28, 2025 3:23 pm
2 min read
African elephants are seen in Kruger National Park in South Africa. View image in full screen
African elephants are seen in Kruger National Park in South Africa. Delwasse JP / Alpaca / Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
A tourist was trampled to death by an elephant on Saturday in South Africa’s famous Kruger National Park, the South African national parks agency (SANParks) has confirmed.

“Today a tragic accident occurred when a tourist was charged and trampled by an elephant near Crocodile River at Malelane Gate. This, regrettably, resulted in loss of life,” the organization shared in a statement Saturday, shortly after the incident occurred.

A follow-up statement, shared Monday, identified the victim as 59-year-old South African Shaik Adam Shabir Ammed.

“Initial eyewitness accounts indicate that the family parked close to the Malelane reception area and children ran past the bridge into the bush whereupon an individual elephant from a nearby herd charged them. The deceased rushed to assist the children and that is when he was chased and trampled by one of the animals,” the agency said.

“He succumbed to his injuries on the scene.”

SANParks added that the elephant responsible for the death could not be identified from a larger herd that was present at the time of the trampling.

“[The elephants] immediately moved away while people were trying to save the life of deceased,” they wrote, asking people not to post images of the incident on social media.

Kruger is the largest game park in South Africa, and has strict rules forbidding visitors to leave their vehicles, save for a few picnic areas and fenced campsites.

SANParks said they continue to investigate the death, and asked that the public refrain from speculating about what happened until the police release their final report.

Last year, three separate tourists were killed in elephant-charging incidents in Africa.

79-year-old woman dead after elephant charges tour group in Zambia
One was killed in South Africa last July when he allegedly exited a vehicle to take photos of wild elephants at Pilanesberg National Park and was trampled by the herd.

Both of the other tourist deaths occurred in Zambia.

In June 2024, 64-year-old tourist Juliana Gle Tourneau died when she was trampled by elephants after she was knocked from a vehicle in the city of Livingstone.

Before that, 79-year-old American Gail Mattson was killed after a bull elephant charged a safari vehicle in Kafue National Park in western Zambia. The incident was caught on video. The elephant was seen making a charge toward the vehicle before using its tusks to flip the safari car.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

