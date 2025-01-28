Tariff threat could present opportunity for northern Manitoba port, mayor says

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Churchill, Man., says the threat of U.S. tariffs on imports from Canada — which could come as soon as this weekend — could present an opportunity for his community.

“What’s important to us is the opportunities that lie before us,” Michael Spence told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg.

“Making this port a prosperous reality for northerners, for Canada, and shopping a wide range of western products — including minerals, energy, agriculture … it sets the stage for a stronger and more secure footing.”

Churchill, which has a deep-sea port and is connected to rail lines, proved itself last summer with a critical mineral shipment, he said — the first such export in two decades.

“We have the tools, we have the partnerships and the drive … to make Canada’s Arctic trade corridor a profitable reality.”

Spence said Churchill is also a key foothold in efforts to maintain Arctic sovereignty.

“By investing in the infrastructures that we have, we make a bigger presence in terms of creating this Arctic corridor that’s required,” he said.

“We have a strategic role to play in the Arctic sovereignty, and the premier has indicated that just last week — the port of Churchill has a strategic role to play in the Arctic.”

Spence said Churchill continues to work with federal and provincial governments on the infrastructure investments needed to build out the northern port.

“It comes down to having this opportunity to be a beacon for economic reconciliation and a source of growth for the North — for Canada.

“We continue to reach out, we continue to get favourable results from both levels of government and we’ll continue to go down that route.”