Hitman in Ripudaman Singh Malik killing to be sentenced on Tuesday

One of the two men who pleaded guilty in the killing of a former suspect in the 1985 Air India bombing will be sentenced in court on Tuesday.
Tanner Fox and Jose Lopez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last October in the shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik.
Fox will be sentenced at New Westminster, B.C., Supreme Court.
Prosecutors said the two men were hired and paid to kill Malik but they have not revealed who they believe hired them.
Malik was previously charged with multiple offences in connection with the Air India bombing but was acquitted alongside another suspect in 2005.
More than 300 people died in the bombing.
More to come.
