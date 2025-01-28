Menu

Crime

Hitman in Ripudaman Singh Malik killing to be sentenced on Tuesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 28, 2025 12:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Malik murder trial evidence obtained by Global News'
Malik murder trial evidence obtained by Global News
Global News has obtained key court exhibits from the trial of the two men who pleaded guilty last week to the 2022 murder of acquitted Air Indian bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik. Rumina Daya reports – Oct 30, 2024
One of the two men who pleaded guilty in the killing of a former suspect in the 1985 Air India bombing will be sentenced in court on Tuesday.

Tanner Fox and Jose Lopez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last October in the shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik.

Fox will be sentenced at New Westminster, B.C., Supreme Court.

Prosecutors said the two men were hired and paid to kill Malik but they have not revealed who they believe hired them.

Malik was previously charged with multiple offences in connection with the Air India bombing but was acquitted alongside another suspect in 2005.

More than 300 people died in the bombing.

More to come.

