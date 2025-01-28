SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Liberals’ Bonnie Crombie chooses riding as Doug Ford readies early Ontario vote

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 28, 2025 11:12 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'All parties enter campaign mode as Ontario election nears'
All parties enter campaign mode as Ontario election nears
WATCH: All parties enter campaign mode as Ontario election nears
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie has chosen the riding she will run in for the province’s looming election.

Crombie told Global News Radio 640 Toronto Tuesday she will run in Mississauga East-Cooksville — a riding held by Kaleed Rasheed, a former Progressive-Conservative (PC) minister who left the party in 2023 over a Greenbelt-adjacent scandal.

Rasheed, now an independent MPP, said in October he would not be seeking re-election, but would stay on until the end of his term.

Crombie has been without a seat in Queen’s Park since her successful leadership bid for the Liberal Party in December 2023. Mississauga is familiar territory for Crombie, who served as the city’s mayor before stepping down to run for the Liberal leadership. Before her tenure as the city’s top elected official, Crombie was a city councillor and an MP for Mississauga-Streetsville.

Story continues below advertisement

Crombie will be hoping to poke a hole in the PC’s stronghold of Mississauga as the party holds five of the six provincial ridings in the city.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“As the mayor, I loved every part of this city and it’s a real honour to be putting my name on a ballot to represent this great city once again,” she told Greg Brady on Toronto Today.

Click to play video: 'Ford confirms plan to trigger early Ontario election'
Ford confirms plan to trigger early Ontario election

After months of speculation, Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed last week he would be calling an election for Feb. 27 — roughly a year-and-a-half before Ontarians would be required to go to the polls again.

Trending Now

Ford’s office said he will visit Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont Tuesday afternoon and ask her to end the legislature’s 43rd parliament.

Ford has said he needs a new mandate from the electorate in order to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened a 25 per cent tariff on all imported Canadian and Mexican goods, citing border concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

Crombie, NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner have all said calling an election more than a year early is a waste of time and money.

Ford says he plans to act in his capacity as premier, including visiting Washington, D.C., in February with a group of other premiers, while also campaigning as leader of the Progressive Conservatives.

Almost immediately after Ford visits Dumon Tuesday, he is set to participate in a virtual Council of the Federation call with the other premiers.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices