Manitoba deploys conservation officers to U.S. border to shore up security

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba continues to increase security at the province’s southern border with the U.S., with the announcement Monday that provincial conservation officers will patrol the boundary.

The officers — based out of Boissevain, Manitou, Sprague, Steinbach, Winnipeg and Virden — will add to the existing efforts by Manitoba RCMP to shore up the border.

The Mounties began patrolling the area last week with two new Black Hawk helicopters, intended to target illegal entry into Canada, as well as drug and weapons trafficking.

“Our government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our southern border, and with Manitoba conservation officers joining the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency in this work, Manitoba is doing our part,” Premier Wab Kinew said Monday at a press conference near the Emerson border crossing.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Increased eyes and ears will help crack down on drug trafficking, stop unsafe crossings and potentially save lives.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kinew described the initiative as a “humanitarian effort” as well as a safety measure.

0:32 RCMP Black Hawk helicopters start patrolling Manitoba-U.S. border

The province said the patrols by the conservation officers will focus on spots along the border between ports of entry, as well as backcountry areas and secondary roads — with the help of snowmobiles, utility terrain vehicles and even additional helicopters.

“Our officers will uphold and enhance co-ordinated law enforcement in this shared international effort,” chief conservation officer Corey Meadows said.

“Manitoba conservation officers are expertly trained and skilled peace officers who have authority to enforce a variety of acts and regulations in the interests of public safety and resource protection.”