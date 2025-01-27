Menu

Crime

Teen faces charges as Langley RCMP break up street race

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 27, 2025 11:30 am
1 min read
A teenager is facing charges of assaulting an officer after being hit with a stun gun in front of hundreds of peers. Langley RCMP say their members were swarmed while attempting to break up an illegal and unruly street race. Angela Jung reports.
Langley, B.C., RCMP said they were forced to stun a 16-year-old as they broke up a street race on Friday night.

Police said officers found 200 teens and young adults street racing and stunting just after 11 p.m. on Gloucester Way and used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

They put a teen in the back of a squad car and police said the crowd set the suspect free in the chaos but a police dog later tracked the teen down.

The teen is facing a number of charges, including assaulting a police officer.

The mayor of Langley Township told Global News that council will be asking staff to accelerate its report to put a stop to street racing.

“We have a number of trucking companies and other operations in Gloucester that operate overnight,” Eric Woodward said.

“And we have everyday workers trying to try to do their job. And we have this group of people that consistently break the law.”

