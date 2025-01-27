Labour unions to demand Ford government create ‘tariff taskforce’

Send this page to someone via email

More than two dozen labour unions are asking the Ford government to create a “tariff taskforce” to help inform the province’s response in dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Premier Doug Ford has warned that Ontario would be disproportionately impacted by broad American tariffs and, citing unreleased government data, claimed that between 450,000 to 500,000 jobs could be impacted by a trade war with the United States.

Those concerns are being echoed by public and private sector unions forecasting “devastating consequences” for the province’s economy.

“Our members—particularly those in steel, aluminum, auto, and manufacturing—are deeply concerned about their future,” said Kevon Stewart, a director with the United Steelworkers union. “These punitive tariffs threaten to devastate entire industries, cost thousands of good jobs, and severely disrupt the supply chains that sustain communities across Ontario.”

While Ford has held public meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the rest of Canada’s Premiers labour leaders are now calling for a union-related task force to help address the tariff response.

“British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Manitoba have all established tariff tables to address the threat to jobs and communities,” said Laura Walton, the president of the Ontario Federation of Labour. “It’s time Ontario followed suit.”

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced, on Friday, a new business and labour council, which British Columbia Premier David Eby has also promised a business council to inform their tariff response.

Among the unions making the pitch on Monday are the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the Ontario Public Sector Employees Unions and the Ontario Nurses Association.

Union leaders are also expected to take aim at Ford’s decision to call an early election during the tariff concerns calling the move “reckless and irresponsible.”

The Premier’s Office has yet to respond to a request for comment.