Quebec man charged with second-degree murder after death in Montérégie region

A 55-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a death in Quebec’s Montérégie region on Saturday.
The man appeared in court via video conference on Sunday.
Quebec provincial police say they were called to a home in Saint-Anicet, Que., about 75 kilometres southwest of Montreal, at around 9 a.m. Saturday.
They say the victim, a man in his 70s, was found unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect was arrested at the scene, with police saying he was to be questioned by investigators on Saturday.
Police did not identify the victim or say whether the victim’s body showed signs of violence.
