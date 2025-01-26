Menu

Canada

One driver dead at scene of multi-vehicle crash on Metro Vancouver bridge

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2025 1:47 pm
A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
The Surrey Police Service says one driver is dead and others have been injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Patullo Bridge, a key route in Metro Vancouver.

Police say the crash around 8:30 a.m. Sunday involved five vehicles, including a bus on the east end of the bridge.

The bridge has been in both directions and police say detours and closures would “last throughout the day” as investigators probe the cause of the crash.

Police say they were alerted to the crash by paramedics, who along with firefighters tried to save a woman involved in wreck, but she died at the scene.

They say other drivers and passengers were injured, but the nature of their injuries wasn’t known.

Surrey Police say the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation team have been called in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2025. 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

