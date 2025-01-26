London Knights win all three games of northern road trip

Send this page to someone via email

Sam Dickinson and Landon Sim each scored their 20th goal of the season as the London Knights doubled up the Soo Greyhounds 6-3 in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 26.

Dickinson had a goal and two assists on the day. Sim, Cam Allen and Blake Montgomery each had a goal and an assist for the Knights who played the game without Easton Cowan and Denver Barkey.

Both Barkey and Cowan are listed as day-to-day.

The win gave London their third victory in four days. They defeated the North Bay Battalion 4-1 on Jan. 23 and the Knights won 5-2 in Sudbury on Jan. 24.

London goaltender Austin Elliott earned his 20th win of the season and is now 20-0-0-0 for the Knights.

The victory gives Elliott sole possession of the Canadian Hockey League record for longest unbeaten streak by a goaltender. In the CHL this year Elliott is 23-0-0-0 after beginning the year with the Saskatoon Blades.

Story continues below advertisement

The Knights overcame a tough start as they were short-handed five times in the opening period.

They spent a full two minutes defending against a Sault Ste. Marie 5-on-3 power play and killed it off.

That sparked some momentum for London and they took advantage as Cam Allen shot a puck on goal from the right side of the Greyhounds zone and Landon Sim banged in the rebound for his 20th goal of the season at 12:34 of the first.

Sault Ste. Marie made it 1-1 on a short-handed goal by Justin Cloutier just under five minutes later and the teams went to the second period tied.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Greyhounds went ahead 2-1 on Cloutier’s second goal of the game but the Knights tied the game quickly just 1:05 later as Dickinson put a puck on goal and Allen snared the rebound and scored his 11th of the year.

That goal revved up London and they netted two more goals before the end of the middle period. First Jacob Julien skated across the blue line and gave the puck to Oliver Bonk who came flying into the Sault Ste. Marie zone, got to the net and beat Nolan Lalonde over the glove for a 3-2 Knights lead.

Dickinson then started a rush out of the London end and took a pass from Blake Montgomery across the Greyhound blue line and found Evan Van Gorp to the right of the Sault Ste. Marie net and the Watford, Ont., native banged in his third goal in two games and the Knights led 4-2 through 40 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Montgomery wired in a rebound from the slot in the third period for his 19th of the season and Dickinson potted his 20th after some hard work by Sam O’Reilly.

Kasper Halttunen added a late power-play goal after Chase Reid of the Greyhounds had scored to make it 6-3.

That ended the scoring and gave London their third win in three games against Sault Ste. Marie this year.

The Knights were 1-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

London outshot the Greyhounds 41-28.

Elliott new CHL record-holder for longest unbeaten streak

Austin Elliott’s win over the Greyhounds on Jan. 26 improved his record as a London Knight to 20-0-0-0. Add the three wins he earned as a member of the Saskatoon Blades to begin the year and Elliott has topped Daniel Hauser’s 20-0-2 mark set with the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL in 2021-22. Elliott has also accomplished his streak with complete perfection. He has no losses beyond regulation in either overtime or a shootout. No goalie in Canadian Hockey League history is listed as ever having done that. Andrew Engelage of the Windsor Spitfires went 21 straight games without a loss in regulation in 2008-09.

Woolley atop the plus-minus charts

In his past nine games, London defenceman Jared Woolley has a plus/minus rating of plus 18. That mark has rocketed Woolley to the top of the plus-minus list in the entire Ontario Hockey League at a plus-38.

Story continues below advertisement

Up next

After three games on the road through North Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, the Knights return home to Canada Life Place to host the Erie Otters on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.

London is 3-0 against the Otters this season.

Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.