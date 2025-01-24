Manitoba sets up council to advise on trade as U.S. tariff threats loom

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has set up a new council to advise on how to respond to possible U.S. tariffs.

Premier Wab Kinew says the group will ensure the government is aware of concerns people have about the tariffs and come up with ways to help them deal with any fallout.

The province is also setting up a hotline and website next week to answer Manitobans’ questions about trade with the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs, possibly next month, on goods from Mexico and Canada.

The new council has members from business, labour and agricultural groups, as well as from specific employers such as Mondetta Clothing.

Kinew would not reveal the NDP government’s estimates of the tariffs’ economic impact, but says it would have a big effect on the next provincial budget, expected in March or April.

“We’re building a budget right now and our budget has basically two budgets,” Kinew said Friday.

“We’ve got a budget with all systems go and we’re continuing with trade with the U.S. And we’re building another contingency where we have to support businesses and we have to respond to an economic slowdown.”

Kinew has already promised some kind of financial aid for people affected by tariffs. He is also calling on Manitobans to shop locally.

“A lot of Manitobans like to do the cross-border shopping thing. But we know that there’s a ton of great tourism opportunities in Manitoba,” he said.

“There’s a lot of great businesses here locally that we can support right now.”