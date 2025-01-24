Firerose says ‘truth is coming to light’ about ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex-wife Firerose is speaking out about the 63-year-old singer following his performance at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball on Monday.

Cyrus took the stage in Washington, D.C., and his performance was deemed an “epic disaster” by fans after he got frustrated on stage over alleged technical difficulties.

“What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship,” Firerose, 36, said in a statement to People.

“It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem,” she continued. “For me, I remain focused on my faith, my music, my healing and using my story to encourage others to find strength and hope.”

Cyrus and Firerose, who were married for seven months, finalized their divorce in August 2024. Cyrus cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” when he filed for divorce from Firerose, whose legal name is Johanna Rose Hodges. During their heated divorce proceedings, Firerose and Cyrus both accused each other of physical, verbal and emotional abuse.

Firerose’s comments come after Cyrus’ son, Trace Cyrus, wrote an open letter to his father on Wednesday, saying that he “barely” recognizes him anymore and asking him to reach out for help.

“It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away,” Trace wrote.

He said that his sister, Noah Cyrus, 24, wanted their dad to be part of her life and claimed he disregarded that. “That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though. We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns,” Trace continued.

“You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws [sic] funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now. As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad,” he wrote.

Trace said that he hasn’t talked to his father in a while and noted that he is currently a year and a half sober from alcohol.

“I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you,” Trace’s open letter concluded.

During Cyrus’ performance on Monday, he told the crowd that his guitar wasn’t working while he performed his hit collab with Lil Nas X, Old Town Road.

“Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. I don’t hear my guitar anymore,” Cyrus said to the stage crew. “Check. Is anybody awake? I don’t hear it. Do y’all hear this? Where’s everybody at? Check. Is anyone back there? Can someone turn my guitar back on? We’re gonna sing a little bit more.”

Cyrus appeared to get frustrated over the technical difficulties. “Y’all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the hell off the stage? I don’t give a damn,” he said.

After a technician came out onstage to help Cyrus fix the guitar, he said the instrument was “dead” and gave the guitar to the technician, telling the crowd to “just snap your fingers” so he could continue to sing.

He began to sing an a cappella version of Achy Breaky Heart and the lights turned on once he was done. But Cyrus didn’t get off the stage and began to wander around before he was escorted off.

The following day, Cyrus took to Instagram to say that he had “a blast” at the Liberty Ball. “I wouldn’t have missed the honour of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me,” Cyrus wrote in his caption.

“I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says ‘you’re on,’ you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll,” Cyrus’ added.

Cyrus has not responded to Firerose’s comments as of this writing.