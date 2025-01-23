REAL ‘drums up’ excitement with 2025 concert lineup

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Jelly Roll, The Beach Boys, and Keith Urban — they’re all coming to Regina this year.

With ticket sales for their concerts outpacing other markets, it signals a return to the city’s pre-pandemic entertainment scene.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Marija Robinson talked with people in Regina, and beyond, about who they’d like to see come to the Queen City.

Check out the video at the top for the story.