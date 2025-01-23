Team Reid Carruthers adds BJ Neufeld to lineup ahead of provincials

Send this page to someone via email

Team Reid Carruthers has made another lineup change ahead of the provincial curling playdowns.

Carruthers has added BJ Neufeld to their lineup for the upcoming Viterra Championship. Neufeld recently split from Team Matt Dunstone.

Neufeld will play his usual position at third, which slides Catlin Schneider down to second, while Connor Njegovan will continue to throw the lead rocks. The move pushes Kyle Doering down to the fifth or alternate position after just recently joining the team.

It’s the second lineup change they’ve made already this season and third in the last year, with the departures of Brad Jacobs and longtime teammate Derek Samagalski.

The West St. Paul-based squad has struggled this season as they’ve failed to make the playoffs at any of the Grand Slam of Curling events and have seen their ranking drop to 25th in the world.

The Viterra Championship starts on Feb. 4 at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie where Team Carruthers will be defending their title.