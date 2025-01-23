Ontario reaches tentative agreement with striking engineers

Send this page to someone via email

Engineers leading work on a range of key Ontario government projects have finally come to a tentative agreement with the province after months of rotating strike action and more than a year without a deal.

On Thursday, the Ford government announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the Professional Engineers Government of Ontario bargaining unit.

If ratified, it will run for four years.

“Today’s tentative agreement is good for workers and their families, while underscoring the government’s unwavering commitment to stability across the public sector,” the government said in a statement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This deal ensures long-term fiscal sustainability for the people of Ontario and recognizes the unique role of PEGO represented employees.”

PEGO said it would share details of the deal with its members in the coming days. The group represents senior engineers working on the province’s highway network, the Building Code and both water and air testing.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the summer, PEGO has been involved in escalating strike action to disrupt the government’s infrastructure-building plans and force a deal. Engineers were removed from Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass, two key political priorities, as well as other highway projects.

“More than 18 months of bargaining and PEGO’s first-ever strike action in its 35-year history have brought public attention to the importance of investments in public-sector engineering and land surveying expertise in the delivery of a successful infrastructure agenda,” PEGO said in a statement.

“We remain committed to continuing to closely monitor recruitment and retention efforts in the OPS and to advocate for the needs and interests of our members.”