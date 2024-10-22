Ontario engineers plan to remove members from Highway 413, Bradford Bypass projects

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing senior government engineers tasked with managing and advising on key projects in Ontario are threatening to escalate their job action, potentially throwing a new wrench in Premier Doug Ford’s signature transportation projects.

The Professional Engineers Government of Ontario union, which represents engineers who work on oversight and management of government projects and regulations, say they are planning to begin pulling their members from work related to Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass, two key government projects.

“While this labour dispute will impact the delivery of Ontario’s key infrastructure commitments and the management of existing infrastructure and operations, PEGO is ensuring its strike is both tightly focused and responsible,” the union said in a statement.

The union recently began work to rule action, after almost two years without a contract. A subsequent negotiation with the Ford government on Oct. 18 yielded no progress, according to the union, leading to the escalation.

The latest move means removing its members from projects the government has deemed a provincial priority. The engineers generally work in project management and contract consulting roles, with oversight over how quickly the projects can move forward.

Highway 413, in particular, is at an important point in its planning with the government hoping to get shovels into the ground early next year. In order to do that, final planning and preparation work must take place during the fall and winter.

Strike action could derail that work, according to the union. Similar action is planned for the Bradford Bypass, leaders told Global News, and other priority projects could also be in the firing line if the standoff continues.

The union said it was working to remain “responsible” in how it escalated its protest, with safety in mind.

PEGO says its engineers have been without a contract for more than a year and a recent mediator-led bargaining session in mid-October led to a “frustrating” outcome.

“TBS representatives presented a substantially unchanged offer that does not address the resourcing challenge within the OPS (Ontario Public Service) to support Ontario’s infrastructure plans,” the union said in a statement.

“The intransigence of Treasury Board negotiators continues to be frustrating and inexplicable to our members,” said PEGO president Nihar Bhatt. “Its latest proposal runs directly counter to the needs of Ontario’s infrastructure development and maintenance agenda.”

Global News reached out to the treasury board officials for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

In a previous statement, the government said its offer was reasonable.

“Since July 2023, the government has held numerous bargaining sessions with the Professional Engineers Government of Ontario (PEGO) bargaining team in an effort to reach a fair deal at the negotiating table,” a spokesperson previously said.

The union has accused treasury board negotiators of making decisions that run contrary to the Ford government’s $28-billion highway building and infrastructure plan. They say that Premier Ford and his cabinet appear aligned with putting infrastructure first but claim negotiators are undercutting them.

“Its latest proposal runs directly counter to the needs of Ontario’s infrastructure development and maintenance agenda,” Bhatt said. “Without proper investment in Ontario’s vital engineering and surveying functions, this government’s key infrastructure priorities cannot be met on a cost-effective and timely basis.”

Low pay, PEGO contends, is also making it harder for the government to attract new members.

The union claims its request, which the government does not appear to be entertaining, is a “very small fraction” of the province’s annual engineering spend.