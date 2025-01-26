Toronto engineer develops app to navigate PATH. Here’s how it works

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in 125 years, Toronto’s extensive underground PATH system has a dedicated navigation app to guide pedestrians through its intricate network.

The PATH, which began in 1900 with its first tunnel, has expanded to a 30-kilometre network beneath the city. After years of existing with no navigation system, a Toronto engineer recognized the challenge many face and developed the Toronto PATH app.

Programmer Jadiel Teofilo relocated to the city three years ago and experienced first-hand the difficulties of navigating the underground system.

“There’s no map out there actually detailed enough for people to know where they are at any given point,” he said.

“I realized I had to build my own.”

Teofilo dedicated eight months to meticulously mapping the PATH, resulting in a 3D design that features over 170 entryways, each accompanied by photographs.

Users can choose the route that best suits their needs, visually see which door to enter, and switch between outside and inside views.

During the developing stages, Teofilo partnered up with a friend in Brazil, focusing his mission on helping people get around the city without having to go outside.

“It was -24C and I walked outside because I didn’t know how to get to Bay Adelaide Centre from the PATH,” Teofilo said.

“I want people that live downtown, or are just visiting, to find their way and get to their destination as swiftly as possible,” he added.

The Toronto PATH app is currently available for iPhone users through the App Store. While an Android version is not yet available, the developers are considering expanding accessibility in the future.