Canada

Toronto engineer develops app to navigate PATH. Here’s how it works

By Prisha Dev & Megan King Global News
Posted January 26, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Toronto Engineer creates new app to help navigate PATH system during extreme cold
WATCH: Toronto engineer creates new app to help navigate PATH system during extreme cold
For the first time in 125 years, Toronto’s extensive underground PATH system has a dedicated navigation app to guide pedestrians through its intricate network.

The PATH, which began in 1900 with its first tunnel, has expanded to a 30-kilometre network beneath the city. After years of existing with no navigation system, a Toronto engineer recognized the challenge many face and developed the Toronto PATH app.

Programmer Jadiel Teofilo relocated to the city three years ago and experienced first-hand the difficulties of navigating the underground system.

“There’s no map out there actually detailed enough for people to know where they are at any given point,” he said.

“I realized I had to build my own.”

pandemic food court canada View image in full screen
Men walk the in underground PATH at lunch hour in Toronto on Oct. 13, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Teofilo dedicated eight months to meticulously mapping the PATH, resulting in a 3D design that features over 170 entryways, each accompanied by photographs.

Users can choose the route that best suits their needs, visually see which door to enter, and switch between outside and inside views.

During the developing stages, Teofilo partnered up with a friend in Brazil, focusing his mission on helping people get around the city without having to go outside.

“It was -24C and I walked outside because I didn’t know how to get to Bay Adelaide Centre from the PATH,” Teofilo said.

“I want people that live downtown, or are just visiting, to find their way and get to their destination as swiftly as possible,” he added.

A man rides an escalator from the underground PATH at the lunch hour on Oct. 13, 2020. View image in full screen
A man rides an escalator from the underground PATH at the lunch hour on Oct. 13, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Toronto PATH app is currently available for iPhone users through the App Store. While an Android version is not yet available, the developers are considering expanding accessibility in the future.

